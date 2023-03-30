Rare bubblegum pink diamond expected to sell at auction for over US$35 million (PHOTOS)

A super rare bubblegum pink diamond is set to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s this summer, and it’s expected to fetch over US$35 million.

Named The Eternal Pink, the 10.57-carat cushion cut diamond is prized for its purplish pink hue that would make Barbie proud. It’s also the most vivid pink diamond ever available on the market.

“Of all the existing grades of colour, ‘Fancy Vivid,’ as manifested by this beautiful 10.57-carat stone, is the highest possible for a coloured diamond,” reads a statement. “The modifying colour of purple often results in the most charming and vibrant feminine hue that is the dream of many.”

In October 2022, Sotheby’s Hong Kong sold another pink diamond called The Williamson Pink Star, an 11.15-carat internally flawless diamond. At $5,178,124 per carat, it’s considered the most expensive diamond per carat.

The sale of Eternal Pink could break that record.

The Eternal Pink was mined by De Beers at the Damtshaa mine in Botswana and was fashioned into a cushion cut to maximize the diamond’s unique colour.

“This stunning diamond is the best of the best when it comes to exceptional pink diamonds

and it is difficult to overstate its rarity and beauty,” said WenHao Yu, chairman of jewellery and watches at Sotheby’s Asia.

So exactly how rare is it?

It’s part of a subgroup comprising less than 2% of all gem diamonds known as Type IIa. Stones in this group are “chemically the purest of all diamond crystals and often have extraordinary optical transparency.”

With all that going for it, it’s set to be the jewel of Sotheby’s travelling collection of rare gems.

Called the Magnificent Jewels collection, it will feature vintage jewels from companies like Cartier, as well as Van Cleef & Arpels.

You can get the first look when it’s unveiled in Hong Kong from April 1 to 7, an occasion that will also mark the auction house’s 50th anniversary in Asia. It will also be displayed in Taipei, Mainland China, Singapore, Geneva, and Dubai.

The diamond will go up for auction in New York on June 8.