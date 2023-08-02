"Diabolical": Seth Rogen introduced Ice Cube to Canada's ketchup chips (VIDEO)

Seth Rogen just introduced Ice Cube to some classic Canadian snacks, and the rapper wasn’t all that impressed with our ketchup chips.

In an episode of Snacked from First We Feast, Seth Rogen and Ice Cube shared their favourite snacks with each other. The two are promoting their upcoming movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and what better way to promote the pizza-loving ninja turtles than by chowing down?

First up, Canada’s own ketchup chips. The pair were each handed a snack-sized bag of Lays ketchup chips to tear into.

“These are what I grew up eating and are my favourite chip,” said Rogen. “I know they don’t have them in America, and Americans have the weirdest reaction to these chips… in that they act as though the combination of ketchup and potato is fucking insane.”

“Wait a minute, hold up,” said Ice Cube in response. “What kind of diabolical… what scientist made ketchup into a spice?” Skeptical Ice Cube gave it a try…

…and didn’t like it. “Mmm. Nah,” he said.

Another Canadian snack that Rogen introduced to Ice Cube was Kraft Dinner, saying that they call it “mac and cheese” in the US, but “KD” here in Canada.

You can watch the full video on YouTube and see the pair eat all the snacks above.

Are you a fan of ketchup chips? Should they have tried Old Dutch instead?