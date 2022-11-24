One of the best ways to cross distant destinations and exciting experiences off your travel bucket list is to take a cruise.

And with Scenic Eclipse, the world is your oyster. Embarking on Expedition and Discovery voyages to some of the most beautiful parts of the world, the ultra-luxury cruise line offers passengers the chance to visit popular hotspots as well as small picturesque ports in over 50 countries.

You’ll also get to see these places in unparalleled luxury thanks to its cutting-edge Discovery Yachts, which include large suites, top-notch cuisine, nine bars and lounges, an opulent spa, and even a personal butler. Talk about travelling in style, eh?

With a dream cruise vacation on our minds, we decided to compile a list of some of the must-see destinations Scenic Eclipse frequents. Warning: you’re about to catch the travel bug.

As one of the most remote parts of the world, Antarctica is a truly one-of-a-kind location offering spectacular scenery, remarkable history, and wonderful wildlife. Prepare to be in awe from the moment you set foot in the snow.

Upon arrival, passengers will be guided by Scenic Eclipse’s expert discovery team through unique landing sites, following the footsteps of renowned explorers. Inclusive activities here range from kayaking to stand-up paddleboarding, and you’ll also have the chance to get up close and personal with the uncharted territory on Zodiac excursions to stunning glaciers.

Each Discovery Yacht is purpose-built to the highest standards to operate in some of the most extreme environments on Earth, making it the perfect way to see the region. And with two cutting-edge onboard helicopters and a custom-built submarine (Scenic Neptune), passengers get to experience unbeatable exploration.

This sea voyage across the Baltic Tradewinds Route will take you to some of the most fascinating and charming locations on Earth. Discover the hidden delights of Gdansk, Poland, the medieval beauty of Tallinn Estonia, and the trendy arts and culture scene of Finland’s capital city Helsinki.

Meanwhile, Scenic Eclipse’s Fjords voyages allow you to enjoy the breathtaking natural beauty of Scandinavia as you venture to the rocky, rugged peaks of the Lofoten Islands, the fairytale city of Copenhagen, and the charming small town of Bergen, Norway.

Scenic Eclipse’s cruises to western Europe offer travellers a chance to immerse themselves in a plethora of different cultures, landscapes, and cuisines.

This epic adventure along the Atlantic allows you to see the beautiful canals of Portugal in Leixões Port, explore some of Spain’s stunning Baroque architecture, stroll small and scenic medieval villages in France, see the beautiful lochs of Scotland, and discover tales of centuries past in Ireland.

Step directly off your ultra-luxurious yacht and walk the cobblestone laneways of these historic and fascinating locations, each one bustling with historic charm.

From the French Riviera to the sunny Italian coast, a cruise through the Mediterranean is sure to fill you with warmth.

Here, you can discover endless beaches, warm waters, and world-class seafood, while visiting popular destinations like Lisbon, Seville, and Barcelona. You’ll also get to explore the quaint fishing villages of Portofino and Sicily, as well as the glamorous French seaside towns of Monte Carlo, Saint-Tropez, and Collioure. Activities range from inclusive paddleboarding and kayaking programs to water skiing and snorkelling.

With its azure seas, sun-kissed sand, and swaying palm trees, a trip to the picture-perfect paradise that is the Caribbean gives visitors a glimpse of blissful island life.

Thanks to its sunny year-round climate, the region offers the ultimate tropical vacation experience. From Barbados to the Bahamas and Panama to Jamaica, there’s something for everyone here. Travellers can hike through tropical trees, climb a volcano, snorkel in the remarkable coral reefs, sunbathe on gorgeous beaches, or simply stroll through towns while chatting with friendly locals and enjoying the colourful cuisine.

Tempted? There’s never been a more perfect time to embark on a luxurious voyage across the sea as Scenic Eclipse’s Discover the Wonder Beyond means you can now take advantage of exclusive offers and savings — such as two-for-one business class airfare and 10% off cruise fare. What’s more, you can save an additional $250 per person by using the Daily Hive code ECLIPSECA. This exclusive offer ends on December 31, 2022. For more information, click here.