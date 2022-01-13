Delta Board of Education brings in a COVID-19 vaccine policy

Teachers in Delta will soon need to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

During an in-camera meeting on Tuesday, the Delta Board of Education directed the school district to create and implement a “Proof of Vaccination Regarding COVID-19 Operations Procedure.”

The board says, in a statement, that it will help protect the health and safety of both staff and students.

The school district will need to follow the framework and guidance developed by the BC government’s advisory committee as well as additional guidance released by the British Columbia Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA).

The statement goes on to say that this will help ensure a common sector-wide approach to a proof of vaccination requirement for employees.

“We continue to hear from public health of the need for unvaccinated people to get immunized as soon as possible as vaccines reduce people’s risk of severe illness,” said Val Windsor, Board Chair, Delta School District.

Windsor adds, “We feel very strongly about protecting our students and staff. We believe anything we can do to reduce their risk of getting COVID, lessen the severity of their symptoms or reduce their time away from work or school is worth doing. After reviewing the many factors involved in this extremely sensitive and highly complex issue, the Board of Trustees believes introducing a proof of vaccination requirement is the right decision for public schools in Delta. We strongly urge any employees who have not yet been fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

As of Monday, January 17, staff will be given six weeks to disclose their vaccination status.

Those who are unvaccinated, or fail to disclose their vaccination status, will be required to undergo regular rapid testing, or take a leave of absence.

The policy will not impact students.

According to the board, this timeframe is meant to give staff “sufficient time to get vaccinated.”