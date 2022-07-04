If your flight was cancelled, would a pizza party make up for it?

A viral TikTok shows that Delta Air Lines did just that when a flight from Boston to Rome was cancelled.

Elizabeth Ochoa posted a video of the airline serving up stacks of slices from Nick’s Place, a pizzeria in Boston.

But Ochoa told Fortune that this came after a string of delays and roadblocks during her travels.

The TikTok user’s original itinerary was to fly from Boston to Rome on Wednesday, June 29, but her flight was delayed for 12 hours.

When the plane finally took off, Ochoa explained in another TikTok that an hour in to the flight they were forced to return to the airport due to a gas leak.

Ochoa told Fortune that Delta staff offered $6,000 Mastercard gift cards to passengers who were willing to reschedule their flight to Friday or Saturday.

She passed on the gift card and rescheduled her flight for Thursday, only for it to be delayed again — and that’s when the pizza came in.

“I travel internationally very frequently,” said Ochoa in an interview with Fortune. “I have noticed that because of pilot shortages, there have been a lot of cancellations or delays. But this was the first time that I’ve had a pizza party happen.”

Her TikTok of the pizza party has 1.9 million views, and of course, people sounded off in the comments.

Many pointed out how it was the bare minimum the airline could do for all of the delays.

“Feels like one of those ’employee appreciation’ lunches 😒” commented one TikTok user.

“Hospitals do this to nurses to make up for the fatal understaffing and mistreatment they are responsible for,” added another.

Others disagreed with the angry takes.

“Why are y’all so angry the crew is doing everything they can 😔” commented another user.

“It was so cute of the crew to do this!! Everyone loved it 🥰” replied Ochoa to a commenter.

Thankfully pizza wasn’t the only compensation travellers received.

Ochoa told Fortune that Delta refunded all tickets for the original cancelled flight and offered to pay for non-refundable accommodations.

“Delta prides itself on a culture of empowering our people to make decisions like these to do the right thing for our customers,” Delta spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement. “While these circumstances are rare, our Boston airport ordered pizza for our delayed customers last week while working to ensure our customers were re-accommodated to their final destinations given the delay to Rome-Fiumicino. We applaud them for the gesture while extending apologies to our customers for this delay.”

Delta has also made headlines for giving out more than just a slice of pepperoni pizza. Recently, the US carrier reportedly offered passengers $10,000 to give up their seats.

Delays and cancelled flights have also plagued Canadian airlines and airports.

Just last week, Air Canada was accused of kicking passengers off a flight from Montreal to London. And the baggage claim at one of Canada’s major airports continues to look like a nightmare.

It’s not clear when travellers, or airport and airline employees will get some relief.

Air Canada announced last week that it’s slashing several flights this summer due to staffing shortages.