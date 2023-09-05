Airline diverts flight after passenger has diarrhea "all the way through" the plane

A Delta Airlines flight was forced to turn around last Friday after a passenger experienced severe diarrhea.

It sounds like something out of the film Bridesmaids, but it was unfortunately the reality for the 336 passengers on Delta Flight 194 on September 1.

An aviation enthusiast on X (formerly Twitter), found the audio transmission between the pilots and air traffic control from liveATC.com.

The Airbus A350 was headed from Atlanta, Georgia to Barcelona, Spain when it had to divert two hours into the flight, according to data from Flightradar24.

In an email statement, Delta Airlines told Daily Hive that the flight returned to Atlanta “following an onboard medical issue.”

The airline didn’t delve into specifics, but the audio transmission revealed the crappy details.

“This is a biohazard issue,” a pilot tells air-traffic control. “We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴 The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023

The flight was delayed for eight hours and six minutes, according to Delta. It landed “without further incident” on Saturday, September 2 at 5:16 pm CEST.

“Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to get our customers to their final destination,” stated Delta. “We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

This isn’t the only airplane horror story to make headlines in recent weeks.

Two Air Canada passengers were kicked off their flight last week after complaining about puke-stained seats.

Another Air Canada customer revealed the shabby conditions of her plane to Ontario.