Canadian elementary students find dead body on school field trip

A group of elementary school students was left shocked after discovering a dead body on their school trip to a park.

According to Noovo.info, the students were from Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire elementary school. The news outlet also confirmed the incident with Sherbrooke Police Service (SPS), who didn’t reveal much, but said an investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, while walking through the woods of Mount Bellevue Park in Sherbrooke, Quebec, the school kids came across a corpse.

The field trip was quickly wrapped up following the horrifying discovery.

The school sent an email to the parents of the disturbed students to tell them what had happened on the school trip and what was done afterwards.

Per Noovo.info’s report, Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire’s principal, Brigitte Leclerc, said that after students and teachers returned to school, specialized workers were called in to support them.

“Despite these unfortunate circumstances, the day was still peaceful for most students at the school,” Leclerc said in the email. “Rest assured that we have the well-being of your children at heart and that we are making every effort to provide the necessary support to the students of the school.”