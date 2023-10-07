Where and when will Daylight Saving Time end in Canada?

Daylight Saving Time changes took effect in March, moving parts of the world an hour forward.

Within the first week, Canadians in regions where the time change is applicable were grumpy with a capital G.

Seriously, no one was okay.

I’ve been in Canada for 6 years and this is always me when daylight saving happens pic.twitter.com/9Q1wG9Nd8y — Kelly🩷 (@sanjisbaby) March 12, 2023

“I hate the first month of daylight savings. For some reason, it messes up my entire system,” one person wrote on X a day after time changes kicked in.

Yes, the first month sounds hard. And several months later, operating on just one less hour of sleep still stings a bit… But not for long.

Clocks are scheduled to return that precious daylight hour to Canadians next month.

Daylight Saving Time changes affect six time zones across the country — Pacific, Mountain, Central, Eastern, and Atlantic. There’s also Newfoundland DST, 30 minutes behind Atlantic time.

According to timeanddate.com, time changes are scheduled for November 5. At 2 am local time, change the clocks to 1 am.

“Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on November 5, 2023, than the day before. There will be more light in the morning,” the website states.

Canadian regions that don’t observe Daylight Saving Time include most of Saskatchewan, some parts of Quebec and BC, all of Yukon, and Nunavut’s Southampton Island.

So unless you’re in these parts, set a reminder to turn your clocks back!