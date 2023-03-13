Daylight Saving Time changes just kicked in and Canadians are already over it

The season’s Daylight Saving Time changes have just kicked in, moving parts of the world an hour forward, and people in the True North are already over it.

Canadians in regions where the time change is applicable are grumpy with a capital G.

Who knew operating on just one less hour of sleep could be such a challenge? The coffee isn’t working. Please give us some privacy during this difficult time. It’s going to be a week of lunch break naps for a lot of us.

Even though it happens twice a year and we prepare in advance, the time switch seems to always take us by surprise.

I’ve been in Canada for 6 years and this is always me when daylight saving happens pic.twitter.com/9Q1wG9Nd8y — Kelly (Professional hater) (@sanjisbaby) March 12, 2023

All over social media, people are airing out their grievances, with some even calling for the end of Daylight Saving Time changes.

It just messes with their brains, ya know? Whether you love it or hate it, it’s definitely a strange feeling.

I hate the first month of daylight savings,for some reason it messes up my entire system.

Anyone else? — Debbie Bloodclot. (@bettybloodclot) March 13, 2023

The US and Canada changing their clocks 2 weeks ahead of us messes with my brain. And having friends in states that don’t change their clocks – HELP! Can we stop the madness already? P.S.: I don’t really mind it as much in the fall – extra hour of sleep & such — Evelyne Luethy (@EllueTravel) March 13, 2023

William Willett, a farmer who might have been high, woke up one morning in England in 1907 and decided to advocate for clocks to be changed twice a year. Here we are 116 years later, we are experience this weird feeling twice a year. #Canada #clocks #SpringForward #cdnpoli — Wael M. Nasser (@WaelMNasser) March 12, 2023

There’s even a petition for Justin Trudeau to “stop Daylight Saving Time in Canada,” and it’s very close to its goal of 75,000 signatures.

At the time of publishing this post, there were just over 73,100 signatures on the petition.

Justin Trudeau: Stop Daylight Saving Time in Canada – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/endku6CPPX via @CdnChange — JC Wentzel (@Kolgrima) March 13, 2023

However, not everyone is raising a clenched fist at the sky.

The hour-long time skip means evenings are brighter for longer (kind of the point here), and that’s a big welcome change for sun lovers. It means you can actually have extended plans after work, and it isn’t dead as night moments after you leave the office.