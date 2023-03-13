NewsCanadaCanada

Daylight Saving Time changes just kicked in and Canadians are already over it

Mar 13 2023, 7:52 pm
The season’s Daylight Saving Time changes have just kicked in, moving parts of the world an hour forward, and people in the True North are already over it.

Canadians in regions where the time change is applicable are grumpy with a capital G.

Who knew operating on just one less hour of sleep could be such a challenge? The coffee isn’t working. Please give us some privacy during this difficult time. It’s going to be a week of lunch break naps for a lot of us.

NRCC

Even though it happens twice a year and we prepare in advance, the time switch seems to always take us by surprise.

@anilkandel30 I lost my 1 hour of Sleep last night 😔#canada_life🇨🇦 #fyp #goviral #nepaliincanada #canadatimechange #internationalstudent #nepal ♬ original sound – 💕FruitAndNut💕

All over social media, people are airing out their grievances, with some even calling for the end of Daylight Saving Time changes.

@joelfreck Can anyone else agree that this needs to stop? Choose one or the other! #daylightsavings #daylightsavingstime #canada #clocksgoforward #timechange #timeshift #canadatimechange ♬ ceilings – Sped Up Version – Lizzy McAlpine

It just messes with their brains, ya know? Whether you love it or hate it, it’s definitely a strange feeling.

There’s even a petition for Justin Trudeau to “stop Daylight Saving Time in Canada,” and it’s very close to its goal of 75,000 signatures.

At the time of publishing this post, there were just over 73,100 signatures on the petition.

However, not everyone is raising a clenched fist at the sky.

The hour-long time skip means evenings are brighter for longer (kind of the point here), and that’s a big welcome change for sun lovers. It means you can actually have extended plans after work, and it isn’t dead as night moments after you leave the office.

@donathan_ THANK GOD #daylightsavings #fyp #canada #warisover #winter ♬ WAR IS OVERRR – sarah🦇

