One of the best things about living on the West Coast is you’re never far from scenic mountains and endless outdoor activities. Even if you’ve lived here forever, there’s always something new to explore.

If you’re seeking excitement, Vancouver’s North Shore (VNS) is a place where you can find new experiences around every corner. There’s plenty to do in the area’s great outdoors, plus it’s got great cuisine, arts and culture, and tons of amazing shopping opportunities, making it the perfect destination for a fun getaway.

As one of British Columbia’s natural paradises, you’ll find small-town charm with some big-city excitement at every corner. Plus, the majestic surroundings make for a perfect retreat with so much to discover and explore, no matter what you choose to dig your heels into.

Interested? Vancouver’s North Shore is giving one lucky Daily Hive reader and their plus-one the chance to win a VNS prize pack worth $650 — but more on that later.

First, to inspire your getaway, here are some of the reasons why Vancouver’s gorgeous North Shore should be your next trip destination.

A natural adventure

What better way to start your day on the North Shore than heading out for a quick hike and taking in the area’s natural beauty?

Lynn Canyon Park is the perfect place for a short, leisurely stroll, with several beautiful trails and boardwalks that are suitable for all fitness levels. Here, you can wander through forest paths and take in some stunning local flowers, fauna, and wildlife.

There’s also a popular swimming hole where visitors can take a refreshing dip during the summer months, and a 50-meter-high suspension bridge that crosses a lush canyon with glistening waters and crashing waterfalls below.

Or, if you really want to get that adrenaline pumping, head over to the iconic Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, where you’ll discover a magical rainforest canopy and get to walk across one of BC’s biggest and most popular suspension bridges.

Grouse Mountain’s peaks

The North Shore is home to some of the most majestic mountains in BC, including Vancouver’s most popular playground, Grouse Mountain.

Visitors flock to Grouse Mountain year-round for its abundance of activities. In spring, you can catch the last of the winter sports, embark on an aerial rope adventure that allows you to zipline your way through the trees, check out the wildlife refuge (which is home to two orphaned grizzly bears, Grinder and Coola), and so much more.

If you’re up for a challenge, try the famous Grouse Grind, a 2.5-kilometre trail up the face of the mountain, commonly referred to as “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster”.

The mountain is even worth visiting for the Skyride alone, an exhilarating experience that takes you high above picturesque forests and provides incredible views of the ocean and the city.

The local arts scene

With such a diverse arts and culture scene, there’s something to delight every art lover on Vancouver’s North Shore — and checking out one of the local galleries is a great way to wind down after a morning spent out in nature.

Check out The Polygon Gallery, a vibrant art institution located in The Shipyard Districts’s waterfront, which features photography and media-based art that’s sure to inspire. Meanwhile, Cityscape Community ArtSpace is an amazing contemporary gallery where you can take in exhibitions created by emerging and established local artists.

The culinary connection

When it comes to incredible restaurants in the North Shore, the options are endless. There are many award-winning eateries, craft breweries, and farmers’ markets in the area, making it a foodie’s paradise.

For magnificent ocean views, check out Pier 7, an upscale spot that’s known for its fresh seafood and creative cocktails.

If you want a little taste of Italy, wine and dine at the award-winning Bravo Cucina and enjoy meals made with local, seasonal ingredients. Or, for some of the best Greek food you’ll find in Vancouver, head over to Anatoli Souvlaki, a family-run restaurant with a homely vibe.

For local craft beer, check out Deep Cove Brewers and Distillers. Thanks to its spacious lounge and patio, this is the perfect spot to kick back, chat with some locals, and enjoy delicious beverages and food. There’s also live music every weekend.

Prime accommodations

An exciting getaway requires a good base. Thankfully, there are some amazing hotels to stay at on the North Shore — and lots of great deals and packages. Many hotels are pet friendly too, so you can include the whole family!

Ready for the really amazing news? We’ve teamed up with Vancouver’s North Shore Tourism Association to give one lucky Daily Hive reader and a friend the chance to win a one-night stay at the beautiful boutique Seaside Hotel. The winner will also receive a free gourmet breakfast for two people, two admission tickets for Capilano Suspension Bridge, and a bonus basket full of exciting surprise gifts.

To start planning your next exciting trip to the North Shore today, click here.