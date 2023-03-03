My Hero: Dave Grohl barbeques overnight to feed over 450 at a shelter (PHOTOS)

“It’s times like these you give and give again.”

Rock & Roll legend Dave Grohl embodied the lyrics from the Foo Fighters’ smash hit “Times Like These” during a recent visit to Hope the Mission in Los Angeles.

Grohl brought a huge barbeque smoker and a team with him to the homeless shelter to cook up a delicious meal for over 450 people. And he didn’t stop until everyone was full, working overnight through a massive storm.

“Dave cooked and served some delicious BBQ for our participants,” said Hope the Mission in an Instagram post. “We’d like to thank Dave for spreading hope through a hot meal.

“He was truly dedicated to serving the best meal he could possibly make. His contagious charisma spread through our sites, truly being a light through this harsh winter storm. We appreciate all the hands that prepared the dinner that was served to over 450 of our participants!”

Grohl spent 16 hours cooking up the meal, which included brisket, ribs, coleslaw, beans and more. According to Rowan Vansleve, CFO of Hope the Mission, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer cooked overnight through a storm that poured rain and hail on the shelter.

“In the middle of our 350-mile run to end homelessness, we got the coolest video ever from Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters,” shared Vanseleve on Instagram. “Not only did he wish us luck, but he cooked for hundreds of people who live in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms.

“Nothing but love and respect for Dave.”