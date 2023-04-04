Dangerous levels of heavy metal found in Easter product for kids

Canada’s federal government is recalling a children’s Easter necklace because it was found to contain higher than allowable amounts of a heavy metal.

The necklace in question is gold-coloured with a pendant featuring a bunny and a coloured egg by the brand Great Pretenders. It’s being recalled because of the amount of cadmium in it. The heavy metal is highly toxic, especially to children, the government said in its recall order.

“A range of serious health effects have been associated with exposure to cadmium, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, serious brain injury, convulsions, coma, as well as effects related to the liver, kidneys, heart and immune system. In extreme cases, there have been deaths,” the recall notice reads.

Luckily there have been no reports of illness related to this product, but the government still encourages anyone who purchased it to immediately take it from children and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

The Canada Consumer Product Safety Act stipulates that products cannot expose children under 15 to anything containing more than 130 milligrams per kilogram of cadmium.

The necklace is described as metallic gold in colour with a pendant that features a white bunny with a coloured egg.