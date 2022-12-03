12 Days of Giveaways: Ultimate Sports-Lover Prize from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

Put on your favourite jersey and get ready to cheer on all your beloved Toronto sports teams, thanks to an amazing 12 Days of Giveaways prize pack from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE).

MLSE is Canada’s preeminent leader in delivering top-quality sport and entertainment experiences to fans. It is the parent company of the city’s favourite sports teams including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, Toronto Argonauts, Toronto Marlies, Raptors 905 (NBA G League) and Toronto FC II. Visit ticketmaster.ca to get your seats for upcoming games.

Enter our 12 Days of Giveaways for a chance to win an ultimate sports-lovers prize, including Maple Leafs and Raptors gear from Real Sports Apparel as well as tickets to the Toronto Marlies game and Raptors 905.

The prize

Toronto Maple Leafs jersey

Pair of tickets to a Toronto Marlies game

Toronto Raptors jersey

Pair of tickets to a Raptors 905 game.

This prize package is valued at $600.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @Offside, @DailyHiveToronto, @BlogTo and @Realsportsapparel on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win the ultimate sports-lovers prize from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment in @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3ifptHt Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines