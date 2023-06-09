“I guess fate intervened!“: Dad wins lottery on his way to drop daughter off after work

A 56-year-old father from Ontario became a lottery winner on his way home from work.

Bruce Rosenberg is $250,000 richer after winning the Instant Bonus Money game.

The story about how he won is pretty incredible.

Rosenberg was driving home from work with his daughter when he stopped at Big Bear Food Mart on Appleby Line in Burlington to buy a lottery ticket.

“I went to this specific store because I was dropping my daughter off,” he recalled. “I guess fate intervened!”

He scratched his lottery ticket at the store and scanned it right away.

“I had to do a double take,” said Rosenberg. “When I realized how much I won, I felt calm.”

He says he plays all lottery draws and especially likes Lotto Max because of the large prize amounts.

The next day, the lucky winner shared the news with his coworkers.

“Everyone congratulated me. They were so happy for me,” he said.

Rosenberg plans to invest the $250,000 windfall.

“I feel very grateful,” he added.

Sometimes it takes a stroke of luck, but other times it takes years of playing to win big.

Another Ontario lottery winner’s dreams came true after sparing “a few dollars on tickets each week.”

If you’re hoping to be blessed by fate like Rosenberg, Instant Bonus Money is available for $10. The odds of winning any prize are one in 3.80.

