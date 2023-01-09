"Harassment and hatred": CTV reporter responds after becoming ill during live hit

A CTV Edmonton reporter is striking down “baseless theories” and thanking those wishing her well after she “became ill” during the 6 pm news on Sunday.

Jessica Robb was doing a live hit on the six o’clock news when she started to have trouble speaking and responding to anchor Nahreman Issa.

“We will come back to you. Right now, we will make sure that Jessica is doing okay,” Issa said before the feed ended, adding that Robb was not alone and was with a photog operator.

CTV Edmonton reporter, Jessica Robb, has a medical emergency while on air. UPDATE: Jessica is fine and at home resting.#CTV | #Edmonton | #yeg | #ymm pic.twitter.com/l2iMYDGXc4 — Ian Seggie (@IanSeggie) January 9, 2023

You might also like: Support pours in for CTV reporter that became ill during live hit (VIDEO)

"The Last of Us" stars can't get enough of this Alberta town they filmed in

"Less access": Alberta politician is no fan of new Moraine Lake vehicle rules

On Monday afternoon CTV Edmonton tweeted a message from Robb, stating that “on Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I [Robb] reported live on air. Since then, it has been shared thousands of times, along with baseless theories about the cause.”

Robb went on to thank everyone that has reached out to her since the incident, adding that it’s “been overwhelming” and that she has seen them and appreciates them.

She also commented on being the target of “an overwhelming amount of harassment and hatred tied to false theories about the reason for the incident,” saying that she will not share private medical information publicly and that there is no cause for concern.

“I can confirm that the situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine,” she added.

A message from Jessica Robb: On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air. pic.twitter.com/WbMNWhsoN7 — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023

Video of the incident has been picked up by numerous news organizations, including Deadline and TMZ.

Robb was born and raised in Edmonton, per her profile on the CTV Edmonton website.