Support pours in for CTV reporter that became ill during live hit (VIDEO)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Jan 9 2023, 5:04 pm
Jessica Robb/Twitter | @IanSeggie/Twitter

Support is pouring in for a CTV Edmonton reporter that “became ill” during the 6 pm news on Sunday, with many taking to Twitter to wish her well.

Jessica Robb was doing a live hit on the six o’clock news when she started to have trouble speaking and responding to anchor Nahreman Issa.

“We will come back to you. Right now, we will make sure that Jessica is doing okay,” Issa said before the feed ended, adding that Robb was not alone and was with a photog operator.

CTV Edmonton later tweeted “PROGRAMMING NOTE: Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 pm News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting.”

People expressed their support for Robb on Twitter, commending her composure during the incident.

“Wow. She put up a hell of a fight to keep her composure,” wrote one user, with another responding, “She did good. I hope it’s nothing serious.”

Robb was born and raised in Edmonton, per her profile on the CTV Edmonton website.

