Support pours in for CTV reporter that became ill during live hit (VIDEO)

Support is pouring in for a CTV Edmonton reporter that “became ill” during the 6 pm news on Sunday, with many taking to Twitter to wish her well.

Jessica Robb was doing a live hit on the six o’clock news when she started to have trouble speaking and responding to anchor Nahreman Issa.

“We will come back to you. Right now, we will make sure that Jessica is doing okay,” Issa said before the feed ended, adding that Robb was not alone and was with a photog operator.

CTV Edmonton reporter, Jessica Robb, has a medical emergency while on air. UPDATE: Jessica is fine and at home resting.#CTV | #Edmonton | #yeg | #ymm pic.twitter.com/l2iMYDGXc4 — Ian Seggie (@IanSeggie) January 9, 2023

CTV Edmonton later tweeted “PROGRAMMING NOTE: Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 pm News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting.”

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting. — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023

People expressed their support for Robb on Twitter, commending her composure during the incident.

“Wow. She put up a hell of a fight to keep her composure,” wrote one user, with another responding, “She did good. I hope it’s nothing serious.”

She did good. I hope it’s nothing serious. — Ian Seggie (@IanSeggie) January 9, 2023

I’m so glad to see and hear that you are okay!

The comments are retweets are abhorrent and so unnecessary. The anti-vax crowd will attach themselves to vulnerable moments of others to push their agenda.

Take care of yourself! 🫂 — Breanna Brown (@thebreannabrown) January 9, 2023

It is such a terrifying feeling. I hope you are doing better @jessicarobb_ https://t.co/Qz9pb1pKik — Janete Weinstein (@JaneteWeinstein) January 9, 2023

Thank you for posting an update, glad she’s okay and sending her well wishes from Vancouver! ❤️‍🩹 — Emillia Francis Fincham (@EmilliaFincham) January 9, 2023

Thanks for update she sure looked like she was going to pass out. Very scary. So glad she is okay. — Marg Adams (@maggierozee) January 9, 2023

So glad she is okay! — Jasmine Topham (@JasmineTopham) January 9, 2023

Robb was born and raised in Edmonton, per her profile on the CTV Edmonton website.