"I loved my job": CTV reporter says goodbye to the network

A CTV reporter took to Twitter to announce that he is one of many who have been impacted by layoffs.

Richard Madan, a journalist based in Washington, DC, shared the disappointing news with his followers, saying, “I loved my job.”

In his tweet, Madan wrote that after 13 years of being a reporter at CTV News, “I’m out.”

We previously reported about Madan being let go in a report that featured other big names being axed from CTV National News.

He also claimed that the network scaled back all its foreign bureaus. It comes after the company laid off over 1,300 employees earlier this year.

Personal Update: After 13+ years at CTV News, I’m out.

Sadly, the Network scaled back all its foreign bureaus & laid off 1,300+ employees.

I loved my job … but now looking forward to the next adventure! pic.twitter.com/bthZoWa8xT — Richard Madan (@RichardMadan) July 5, 2023

Madan has been based in Washington, DC, since 2016 to inform Canadians about US-Canada political relations. He was usually positioned at the White House.

His layoff was confirmed in a tweet from CTV National News Alberta reporter Bill Fortier before Madan went public on Twitter.

In response to his tweet, hundreds have responded with condolences and well wishes to Madan, including a well-known CNN reporter.

Richard, that is garbage. You’re a superb journalist in addition to a great person and elite karaoke performer. Looking forward to your next stage. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 5, 2023

Others commented on how big of a loss Madan’s departure is.

I’m sorry to hear this and look forward to seeing who’s lucky and smart enough to nab you quickly. — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) July 5, 2023

We’ve reached out to Bell Media for comment.