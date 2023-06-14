Big names from CTV National News axed amid Bell Media layoffs

CTV National News is going to look very different after many of its big-name reporters and producers were axed amid the Bell Media layoffs.

BCE Inc. President and CEO Mirko Bibic announced that the company is cutting 1,300 positions and closing, or selling nine of its radio stations across Canada on Wednesday.

Employees were informed of the layoffs and closures this morning. It involves a 6% cut at Bell Media, which includes CTV, specialty TV channels, radio stations, and production studios.

“While we are eliminating roles in areas where demand and revenue are declining, we are continuing to invest in key growth areas,” stated Bibic.

One of the hardest-hit newsrooms amid the layoffs is CTV National News.

With many high-profile names axed from the team, the losses definitely won’t go unnoticed by viewers.

Several bios for reporters and producers on the team were already updated on the CTV site to say the employee is “no longer with the company.”

Here are the top journalists you’ll no longer see on CTV National News.

Walters has covered everything in the US from California’s worst wildfires to presidential elections to the Oscars. Before his stint as CTV’s LA Bureau chief, he was a producer at W5 and the news director at CTV Vancouver.

After joining CTV National News in 2009, Hamamdjian moved to London to be the news bureau correspondent for the UK. There she covered a variety of stories including the war in Ukraine and the resulting refugee crisis, the deaths and funerals of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Brexit negotiations, and more.

The veteran journalist has covered many stories as the international correspondent based in London. From the war in the Middle East to revolutionary changes in Eastern Europe, and the tragic death of Princess Diana, Workman has kept Canadians informed for over 30 years.

Napier became the Ottawa bureau chief in March 2016, spearheading coverage on elections, Conservative and Liberal party conventions, the legalization of cannabis and assisted dying, and more.

McGregor joined the team in January 2016 and quickly became a trusted reporter for political news. He broke stories that led to the Canadian Senate expense scandal, the “Robocalls” investigation, MP Dean Del Mastro’s conviction, and more.

Last, but certainly not least, is the woman who got the show to air. Hwang first joined the national team in 2011, producing Lloyd Robertson’s final newscast in the anchor chair. She was promoted to executive producer in 2018.

Hwang was Lisa LaFlamme’s longtime producer before the news anchor was ousted from the company.

With files from Allison Stephen