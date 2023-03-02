CTV journalist struck by sedan while reporting separate traffic collision

A CTV Kitchener journalist was reporting from an intersection in Ontario when she was struck by a sedan and seriously injured.

Stephanie Villella was onsite in Puslinch, just south of Guelph on the Brock Road South and Maltby Road intersection, taking photos of a crash on Wednesday.

According to a report from CTV, police had the road closed and barricaded.

OPP West Region tweeted updates about both collisions. The driver of the sedan was present after the crash.

In a video attached to one of the tweets, OPP Constable Joshua Cunningham confirmed that the affected pedestrian, Villella, was transferred to a trauma centre following the accident. The reporter’s injuries are potentially life-threatening.

The news devastated Villella’s colleagues, who are sending her and her family their thoughts and prayers.

Gut-wrenching. Sending all of the love to @CTVStephanieV, her family, friends, and colleagues at @CTVKitchener https://t.co/lQUFFgn9JO — Matt Skube (@mattskubeCTV) March 2, 2023

Devastating. Steph is an absolute amazing journalist and an even better person. Sending @CTVStephanieV all of the love. https://t.co/bR5ytj6tgF — Jess Smith CTV (@JessicaSmithCTV) March 2, 2023

Praying for Steph and her family tonight. Please do the same 🙏 ❤️ https://t.co/fuiqQVn8YA — Tony Grace (@tonygracectv) March 2, 2023

One of my collegues was struck by a vehcile today while covering a crash in Puslinch. @CTVStephanieV was airlifted to hospital with life theatening injuries. We are devastated. — Vidman 📺 Dan Lauckner (@vidman) March 1, 2023

Police are looking into witness accounts to figure out what exactly happened.

According to witnesses who spoke to CTV News, the person on the wheel was an elderly individual. They also said Villella was in the barricaded section when she was struck.

This is an ongoing investigation.