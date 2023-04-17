NewsHumour & WeirdMovies & TVMediaCanada

Blue's Clues: CTV viewers left confused after screens turn a mysterious shade

Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Apr 17 2023, 5:17 pm
@Hutchyman/Twitter | @jacqpatton/Twitter

Canadians tuning in to CTV to catch up on the latest news were met with an unexpected sight last week.

Several viewers were left confused when they realized that their screens had turned a strange shade of blue. Based on the tweets, it looks like the incident occurred in BC on Friday, April 14.

There are no details yet on what exactly happened, which channels were affected, or how long the incident occurred but it certainly caught viewers’ attention.

Despite the confusion, others got a good chuckle out of the mysterious event that made everyone on TV look like a character from the movie Avatar.

Daily Hive has reached out to CTV and will update the story when the company responds.

