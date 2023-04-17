Canadians tuning in to CTV to catch up on the latest news were met with an unexpected sight last week.

Several viewers were left confused when they realized that their screens had turned a strange shade of blue. Based on the tweets, it looks like the incident occurred in BC on Friday, April 14.

There are no details yet on what exactly happened, which channels were affected, or how long the incident occurred but it certainly caught viewers’ attention.

Dear @CTV

What the heck? Why is everyone blue pic.twitter.com/zpnLkZLGRm — A. Mark Wilburn (@amwilburn) April 15, 2023

I don’t know if it was the way it was PVR’ed or what, but @ann_luu turned all Avatar 🧞‍♂️ on me…. @CTVVancouver 📺 pic.twitter.com/wX5WR94UzO — Hutchyman (@Hutchyman) April 15, 2023

Despite the confusion, others got a good chuckle out of the mysterious event that made everyone on TV look like a character from the movie Avatar.

.@CTVVancouver is in #Avatar mode tonight. Guess those control guys in #Toronto are so stoned they haven’t noticed yet pic.twitter.com/wO7zm1obwJ — Bctraveler (@Bctraveler2) April 15, 2023

Does @CTVVancouver look like this for anyone else or…. 😂 pic.twitter.com/v3GVUh073n — jackie (@jacqpatton) April 15, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to CTV and will update the story when the company responds.