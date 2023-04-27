Buy one get one 75% off: This cruise line is having a major sale

Looking for an escape to the high seas? Celebrity Cruises is having a massive sale!



From May 3 to July 6, travellers will be able to take advantage of a “buy one get one 75% off” on cruise fares for trips that depart between May 3 to April 30, 2025.

The 75% discount for a second guest is only available if travellers book with a non-refundable deposit. However, a buy one get on 50% off credit is available for folks looking for a refundable deposit.

But the savings don’t end there.

Depending how long the trip is, travellers can get up to an additional $800 in savings and $800 credit to spend on board.

Here is a breakdown of additional savings offered depending on the duration of a trip:

3 to 5 Nights: $50 Savings and $50 on board credit both per person ($200 per stateroom based on quad occupancy) 6 to 9 Nights: $100 Savings and $100 on board credit both per person ($400 per stateroom based on quad occupancy) 10 Nights +: $200 Savings and $200 on board credit both per person ($800 per stateroom based on quad occupancy)



Celebrity Cruises offers sailing to 300 destinations but the only trip not offered under this sale is to the Galapagos.

Otherwise, the world is your oyster!

What is your dream cruise vacation? Tell us in the comments below.