After a loan wasn’t paid back, a dispute over the payment of cremation services ended with two friends in a BC Civil Resolution Tribunal case.

Deberoh Taylor paid for Camella Lynn Cox’s husband’s cremation. In a tribunal decision, Taylor claimed Cox had not paid her back for the financial assistance.

In total, Taylor paid $3,475.75, which is what she claimed she was owed.

In response, Cox claimed that her husband’s former employer gave Taylor money and that Taylor said not to worry about the expenses.

“From this, I infer the respondent’s position is that they are not responsible for paying the claimed amount,” the decision reads.

Is that what the tribunal decided? Not quite.

On March 16, 2021, Taylor accompanied Cox to a funeral chapel to arrange for the cremation.

Cox could not pay, so Taylor paid by bank draft, submitted to the tribunal as evidence. Cox said they would repay Taylor once they received their husband’s CPP death benefit.

Taylor says she requested payment twice, including a demand letter dated June 14, 2022, but received no response. Taylor denies telling Cox not to worry about the expense. The tribunal inferred this meant that Cox believed Taylor made the payment as a gift.

Unfortunately for Cox, she had no evidence that Taylor told them not to worry about the cost or that it was offered as a gift.

For the tribunal, it was a relatively open and shut case, and Cox was ordered to reimburse Taylor for the loan to cover the cremation cost, plus tribunal fees, which totalled $3,780.59.