3 creative ways to buy your first home, according to a mortgage expert

If you’re feeling the pinch from rising inflation and are worried that homeownership is out of reach in the foreseeable future, we’re right there with you.

But, by thinking outside the box and sticking to a serious savings plan you could be on your way toward securing a mortgage and owning your first property. It may not be your dream ‘white picket fence’ home, but at least it’s a foot in the door.

To get your creative juices flowing and help you discover unique ways to get into the market, we sat down with Barbara Mleczak, a financial solutions manager at Prospera Credit Union.

Buy a fixer-upper

Fancy turning your Property Brothers TV binge into a reality? Have you considered donning your overalls and buying a property that needs a little TLC? Well, this solution might just be perfect for you.

“Just like most investment strategies, [buying a fixer-upper] is all about long-term growth,” Mleczak tells Daily Hive.

“By completing your renovations either immediately or over the years, it’s a great way to add value back into your home [and] renovations will allow you to customize your home to your preference,” she says. “Even the smallest improvements can have a huge impact on your personal well-being.”

Mleczak encourages prospective buyers to ask for a home inspection to avoid unforeseen costs that could push them over their budget.

“With the recent hot market, we became accustomed to seeing inspections waived but as the market slows down, try not to skip this important step because it can save you a headache and potentially thousands of dollars.”

Buy with a family member

The majority of Mleczak’s first-time buyer clients are choosing to purchase with a close family member.

“A parent or grandparent will typically gift a down payment or be included as a co-borrower or guarantor on the mortgage to strengthen the application, or even help with the renovations,” she explains.

Getting financial assistance with your down payment “can help bring down your mortgage amount and thereby decrease your mortgage payment amount,” says Mleczak.

Keep in mind, you can only receive a down payment gift from a close family member like a parent or grandparent and you will be asked to sign a gift letter stating that the down-payment amount is non-repayable.

Another trend is parents or grandparents taking out home equity lines of credit over their existing homes to help children or grandchildren purchase their first home.

“I think it’s important to first have a conversation with your family member as to how they will be obtaining the money for your down payment,” Mleczak says. “With rising inflation today, you want to ensure your loved ones don’t put themselves in a sticky situation with a new mortgage or line of credit while assisting you at the same time.”

She urges prospective buyers to speak with a mortgage advisor because “every situation is different.”

Look for a home with a rental suite

If your first home includes a legal suite, you can capitalize on the space and make a monthly rental income that can be used towards your mortgage application and your mortgage repayments.

“This will effectively increase the amount you can potentially qualify for,” says Mleczak.

Bear in mind that room sharing or boarder income could qualify as business income for tax purposes so do your research in advance of making a purchasing decision.

“This doesn’t mean that you can’t accept boarder income, it just means that a lender will not accept it for the purpose of a mortgage application,” says Mleczak, who says buyers should discuss this option with a mortgage expert because policies can vary from institution to institution.

Although renting out part of your home may sound like a “no-brainer,” Mleczak recommends informing yourself of provincial tenant laws and being prepared to face potentially difficult situations involving your tenants.

“I recommend doing extensive research before considering this option because it’s usually a long-term commitment,” she says.

Speak to a mortgage expert

If you are toying with any of these three options, Mleczak recommends speaking to your financial advisor, mortgage advisor, and realtor as soon as you can “to evaluate your financial picture and determine if there are any steps you can take today to help you achieve your goal sooner.”

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” she says. “Lenders hate to decline borrowers but are more than happy to provide you with feedback for ways that can help you get to an approval one day.”

Consider all your costs before committing to a mortgage

“Affordability is the main concern I see with buyers today,” says Mleczak, who assesses mortgage clients on their income stability, credit history, and the amount of savings available for a downpayment and extra costs.

“Remember, you can put as little as 5% down towards your purchase but you will need mortgage default insurance if you put less than 20% down,” she says.

You’ll also need to consider closing costs. Mleczak recommends budgeting at least 1.5% of the house purchase price for closing costs.

Then there are the monthly costs of home ownership in addition to your mortgage payment.

“For example, do you have enough set aside if your fridge breaks down tomorrow?” asks Mleczak.

And, are you planning a family? “During this life stage you will typically see a partner go on some kind of maternity or paternity leave,” she says. “A great question to ask yourself is whether or not you can maintain a comfortable lifestyle at a lower income than what you were making when you purchased your home.”

Mleczak also recommends checking on your investments. “With volatile markets today, you may also need to adjust your investments to better suit your risk tolerance and time horizon.”

She advises buyers to “stay informed, stay committed with your plan, and re-evaluate it as needed with your mortgage advisor.”

“I recommend keeping an open mind when searching for your first home,” she says.

"I recommend keeping an open mind when searching for your first home," she says.

Even if you're not actively searching or financially ready to buy a home today, it doesn't hurt to meet with an advisor to start an RRSP or TFSA. The actions you take today can have a huge impact years down the road.