Crave is the latest streaming service to introduce subscription tiers — here's what we know

Canadians could be getting cheaper subscription options from Crave this summer.

The Bell Media-owned streaming platform announced on Thursday that it will expand its subscription offering with ad-supported tiers.

According to a news release, the new plans will give customers more options to access Crave content.

“We are thrilled to be offering the flexibility and expanded choice of ad-supported tiers to our subscribers while aligning Crave with current industry standards,” said Karine Moses, senior vice president of content and news at Bell Media.

While Crave didn’t provide full details about price points, a Bell Media spokesperson confirmed with Daily Hive that the new ad tiers “will offer subscribers unbeatable choice and value.”

More details about the new plans will be announced when it’s launched.

Regardless of the tier, subscribers will still have access to content in both English and French.

Viewers can still watch hit series like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and The Office; new and old HBO and Max Original programming; blockbuster movies; kids programming; and Crave originals like LetterKenny, Canada’s Drag Race, and We’re All Going to Die (Even Jay Baruchel).

Crave is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of all new Sony Pictures Entertainment feature films, so you can rewatch Spider-Man: No Way Home as much as you want.

This announcement comes after Netflix launched a low-cost membership plan with ads last year.

The streaming giant faced backlash for its password-sharing crackdown when it was first implemented in Canada, but the heat has seemed to simmer down.