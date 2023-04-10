CRA says Canadians are not getting certain types of payments due to a "technical issue"

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has revealed that a technical issue is causing payment problems for some Canadians.

If you were expecting a direct deposit or a cheque in the mail, and it never came, this might be why.

The agency issued a notice in four parts on Twitter on Sunday. The technical problems mainly affect GST/HST credit payments and the Ontario Trillium Benefit.

“We are in solution mode and are currently working around the clock to issue the payments as quickly as possible to affected Canadians,” the CRA said.

It also confirmed that Canadians signed up for a direct deposit could expect payments as early as April 14, 2023. Those expected cheques should start receiving them the week following.

But as Canadians brave the effects of inflation, many in vulnerable positions can’t wait.

“We regret any inconvenience that this situation may cause and encourage anyone experiencing significant financial hardship as a result of this situation to contact the CRA at 1-800-387-1193 (1-866-426-1527 in Yukon, NWT, and Nunavut) to discuss their options,” the agency concluded.

A problematic time for the CRA

This technical issue came just a few days after 35,000 CRA workers voted for a strike. It is unclear if the technical problems are related to the strike, but they unquestionably come at an unfortunate time — tax season. Most people are gearing up to file their taxes by April 30.

“Our members have sent a strong message to CRA,” PSAC National President Chris Aylward said. “Workers can’t wait, and we’re ready to show this government we won’t let workers fall behind.”

A statement from the PSAC union also suggested that the CRA workers have been without a contract for over a year as the cost of living has “continued to soar.”

Back in March, thousands of Canadian parents complained about not receiving their Canada Child Benefit payments on the March 20 due date.

Some took to social media to complain about delayed payments, very late notices for reasons of non-payment, and missing payments altogether.

Many were told the delay was due to the CRA’s resumption of tax debt offsetting, which began back in October last year.

Tax debt offsetting is a process that involves “proactively applying tax refunds and benefit payments (such as the GST/HST credit) to tax and other government debts.”

With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali