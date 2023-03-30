CRA to introduce new automatic tax filing system next year

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is set to pilot a new automatic tax filing system next year.

The new system will aim to ensure more low-income Canadians can easily file their tax returns to get the benefits they’re entitled to.

This was announced in the federal government’s 2023 to 2024 fiscal budget on Tuesday, as part of its goal to “make life more affordable” for Canadians.

Since 2015, the government has made significant investments to help Canadians.#Budget2023 builds on these significant investments to continue making life more affordable. Read more: https://t.co/Z8ocBGV7R4 #YourBudget pic.twitter.com/NzJE9DseRC — Finance Canada (@FinanceCanada) March 28, 2023

No specifics were provided on how this automatic tax filing system would work, and how Canadians would be able to access it.

Daily Hive has reached out to the CRA and the department of finance for more details and will update this story accordingly.

This wouldn’t be the first automatic filing system the agency has made available.

The CRA has provided a free tax filing service called File My Return since 2018. It allows eligible Canadians to auto-file their tax returns over the phone after answering some questions.

The 2023 budget also announced that Ottawa will increase the number of eligible Canadians for this service to two million people by 2025, which is almost triple the current number.

The agency has been in hot water recently as many parents have taken to social media claiming that their child tax payments have been low or delayed.

