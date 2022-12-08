The Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) is hiring for many well-paying jobs, some of which offer nearly $100,000 in salary.

If you like dealing with numbers and have expertise in the field of accounting, you might want to dust off your resume.

Permanent full-time and part-time accounting jobs are among the positions being offered by the CRA. The positions offered are available across the country in every province and include options for different languages.

According to the CRA, salaries for the positions being offered range between $77,012 to $98,683. Starting salaries also scale up incrementally.

The CRA touts flexible schedules, generous vacation leave, healthcare, pension, diversity, and hybrid options as reasons to work at the CRA. It also provides all necessary work equipment.

As a tax auditor, you’d be doing important work, focusing on the “observation of taxpayers doing business abroad or holding property there.”

You would also be auditing files related to wealthy taxpayers, tax promoters, and more.

Those eligible to apply include people living in Canada and Canadian citizens or permanent residents living abroad. Some of the CRA jobs being offered may require applicants to hold a valid driver’s license with a willingness to travel. Some may also be called upon to work overtime.

The closing date for applicants is March 31, 2023, so there’s plenty of time to apply.

For more information, click here.