20 CRA employees fired for getting CERB while employed

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has fired 20 employees who received CERB while employed at the agency — and that number could rise.

In an email to Daily Hive, the CRA confirmed that an investigation determined that the employees improperly received unemployment benefits while working at the agency. Their employment was terminated as of June 20, 2023, and according to the CRA, more could follow once reviews are completed.

“The CRA identified a small number of employees who received Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) payments while employed by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA),” reads a statement from a representative, adding that the highest standard of employee conduct must be upheld.

The agency currently employs over 60,000 people, and hundreds are under investigation.

“We are currently investigating a very limited number of our employees, representing approximately 600 employees, or less than 1% of the CRA’s total workforce,” they stated.

The CERB paid up to $2,000 per month for four months to Canadians who were out of work due to COVID-19.

Since the CRA employs temporary and student contracts, the investigation also takes into account employees who may in fact have been eligible for CERB when it was available.

On the other hand, if an employee is found to have inappropriately received benefits, they likely face disciplinary actions depending on the gravity of the situation.

“The most egregious cases of misconduct result in the most severe disciplinary measures, up to and including termination of employment,” they stated. “Each review is handled on a case-by-case basis and will have its own outcome.”

The agency stated that it’s taking “any form of wrongdoing very seriously” and that it understands the “importance of transparency and integrity.”