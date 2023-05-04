CRA strike ends as PSAC reaches tentative deal for 35,000 members

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees finally ended their strike after the union representing them reached a tentative agreement with the government.

On Thursday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced that it had reached a tentative agreement for 35,000 CRA staffers, concluding one of the most significant labour strikes in Canadian history.

“PSAC-UTE members are required to return to work on May 4 by 11:30 am ET, at the latest,” reads a press release outlining the agreement’s details. “If your regular start time is earlier than 11:30 am, we would encourage you to do your best to begin your workday at that earlier time because the employer may require you to make up those hours otherwise.”

After more than a year of bargaining, leading to one of the largest strikes in Canadian history, PSAC-UTE has reached a tentative agreement for the more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers who deliver critical services to Canadians. Read more: https://t.co/rhGJi50rHy (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Wtnxh2d36l — PSAC-AFPC (@psac_afpc) May 4, 2023

On Monday, PSAC reached another tentative agreement for 120,000 Treasury Board workers, split into four bargaining groups.

The agreement guarantees wage increases totalling 12.6% compounded over the deal’s life from 2021-2024, but another fourth year protects workers from inflation.

The deal promises the same, with a pensionable $2,500 one-time lump sum payment (3.6% of the average CRA employee’s salary) for union members.

This contract also revised telework language, shift premiums, work hours, leaves, safety against contracting out, and workplace conditions in accordance with the workers’ demands.