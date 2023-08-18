Canadians could get money from new class-action lawsuit against CRA

A new class-action lawsuit against the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) could give extra cash to some Canadians.

Todd Sweet has initiated the lawsuit against the CRA and the Government of Canada, alleging that they were “negligent in safeguarding the confidential information of Canadians, leading to widespread privacy breaches.”

In the class-action lawsuit, Sweet claims that “inadequate safeguards” within several online government portals “allowed bad actors” to access the online accounts of Canadians without their consent.

He also alleges that, in many cases, these bad actors used real accounts to apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

Sweet is asking the court to order the Government of Canada to pay compensation for the alleged breach of privacy and credit monitoring services that may be needed to repair the harm caused.

“The Government of Canada denies that it did anything wrong,” reads a statement from the CRA.

Could you be eligible for compensation?

If you received notice or have reason to believe that you may have experienced a privacy breach between March 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, on a Government of Canada online account, you could be included in the lawsuit.

In this case, a Government of Canada online account means a CRA My Account (which many use to access or apply for benefits like the CCB); My Service Canada account; or any other account that is accessed by using the Canadian government’s branded credential service — GCKey.

“If you meet the above-mentioned class definition, you are automatically included in the class action. You do not have to do anything to participate,” reads a release from the CRA.

The law firm representing Sweet does have a registration form if you want to ensure your spot.

If you want to stay included, you won’t be able to make your own claim against the government for any specific individual damages you may have suffered, according to the suit.

There are no specifics yet as to how much Canadians could get if there is a settlement.

“In the class action, damages will be sought for the class as a whole,” reads the release. “The judge will decide how any such damages should be divided between class members.”

Canadians won’t need to pay anything out of pocket if they’re eligible to take part in the suit.

According to the CRA, a judge will decide who is right at trial. The date for that trial has yet to be decided.

What if you don’t want to take part?

If you’d rather opt out, the results of the class action lawsuit won’t apply to you. That means you won’t be entitled to receive any money if there is a settlement, but you will still have the right to sue the government on your own behalf.

To opt out, you’ll need to send a statement including your full name, address and birthdate saying that you don’t want to take part in the suit by mail or email to the following address:

Rice Harbut Elliott LLP

Suite #820 – 980 Howe Street

Vancouver, BC V6Z 0C8

Email: [email protected]

You’ll need to submit this before November 27, 2023.

This news comes after 20 CRA employees were fired for getting CERB while employed.