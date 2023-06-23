21 lucky coworkers play the lottery together, split massive prize

A large group of lottery-loving coworkers is celebrating the power of their combined luck after winning a hefty prize together.

Reymund Calica bought the group a lottery ticket from a BG Fuels location. It was worth $1 million in the June 2 Lotto Max draw. He had purchased it just two days before the draw occurred.

The Winnipeg-based group of colleagues could not believe they had won.

“I think I had to scan the ticket to prove it to each and every one of them,” shared Ryan Camia, one of the winners. “We had to keep checking to make sure the amount was right!”

He visited the prize centre to collect the windfall on everyone’s behalf. He revealed that group members frequently buy $6 Lotto Max tickets and leave them with him, their trustee.

While $1 million is significant, the prize looks very different when divided by 21. Each person is getting $47,619, which is still pretty solid.

Not everyone in the group has made or revealed their plans yet, but the amount is enough to fund travel plans, invest in home renovations, or buy a brand-new vehicle, as lottery winners typically do.

Recently, more people have been playing the lottery with their coworkers, family members, and friends.

Last year, a group of 10 coworkers from Ontario was left shocked after finding out they had a $500,000 win to their name.

And just last month, 12 factory workers split a prize when they won after 10 years of playing.

Would you play the lotto with your workmates?