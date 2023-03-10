10 coworkers win $2 million after playing the lottery together for a month

A group of 10 lucky coworkers from Quebec are over the moon after winning a prize of $2 million in a Loto-Québec draw.

The winners, who live in Montérégie and work together at the Fondrémy foundry in Chambly, had bought a ticket for a draw on February 25. They’re splitting their winnings equally, bringing each winner’s total to $200,000.

“We’d only been playing the lottery as a group for a month!” revealed one of the winners, Matthieu Côté. Other winners include Patrick Bélanger, Martin Blackburn, Michel Courchesnes, Sylvain D’Amours, Carlos Lopes, Joseph Lopez, Denis Morin, Sylvie Ouimet, and Josée Séguin.

Côté was the one who first checked the tickets and delivered the good news to everyone else. It must’ve been quite the experience — he called each coworker one by one, and their reactions varied from crying with joy to complete disbelief. The latter changed into pleasant shock when the colleagues met the next day and saw proof of their win.

Many of the winners were so excited, they could not even sleep the night before.

The group members’ individual plans to spend the prize money span many directions. Some want to renovate their homes, others want to go on a nice sunny vacation, and more want to invest the money to grow it.

When the coworkers came to an OLG prize centre to collect their winnings, they were asked if they would keep on playing the lotto together. “Absolutely!” they replied in unison.

The group has already bought tickets for further upcoming draws, so they’re not kidding.

The winning ticket was bought at a Shell Voisin location in Sainte-Hélène-de-Bagot. The retailer will also receive a 1% commission of $20,000.