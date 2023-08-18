Couple wins huge lottery jackpot on their 25th wedding anniversary

A Montreal couple had an extra special anniversary after their huge $1,000,000 lottery win.

Stéphane Vienneau and Maegan Judd won the July 21 Lotto Max draw. The date was extra special because they were also celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

The couple plans on using some of their winnings to purchase a second home in New Brunswick, where Vienneau’s family is from.

For those hoping for their own lucky lotto win, you may want to check your numbers if you recently purchased a ticket in Ontario or BC.

According to a recent release from BCLC, two lucky lotto players from those provinces will be splitting a $5 million prize.

An individual who purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in BC matched all six numbers for Wednesday night’s draw. The numbers were: 2,3,6, 7, 17, and 27.

Someone in Ontario that purchased a ticket also matched all the winning numbers.

The two winners will split the $5 million Classic Jackpot and receive $2.5 million each.