Couple plans to become first-time home owners thanks to lotto win

A couple living in BC said they are overwhelmed with joy as they plan to become first-time home buyers after discovering they won a big lottery prize.

Montana Lowley and Jason Campeau purchased a Peppermint Payout Scratch & Win ticket from a 7-Eleven in Vernon, BC.

And to their disbelief, they won $100,000.

The couple was home when they discovered the life-changing news before returning to the store to verify the ticket.

“I checked it on the self-checker and was in total shock,” Lowley said. “I didn’t know what to say or feel. I think I started crying.”

The Vernon couple plans to put the prize money towards a first-time home purchase and said they look forward to saving for the future.

“It’s a life-changing experience. Unbelievable, shocking, exciting, and relieving all at the same time,” Lowley said.