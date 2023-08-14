NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Couple plans to become first-time home owners thanks to lotto win

Couple plans to become first-time home owners thanks to lotto win
A couple living in BC said they are overwhelmed with joy as they plan to become first-time home buyers after discovering they won a big lottery prize. 

Montana Lowley and Jason Campeau purchased a Peppermint Payout Scratch & Win ticket from a 7-Eleven in Vernon, BC. 

And to their disbelief, they won $100,000. 

The couple was home when they discovered the life-changing news before returning to the store to verify the ticket.

“I checked it on the self-checker and was in total shock,” Lowley said. “I didn’t know what to say or feel. I think I started crying.”

BCLC

The Vernon couple plans to put the prize money towards a first-time home purchase and said they look forward to saving for the future.

“It’s a life-changing experience. Unbelievable, shocking, exciting, and relieving all at the same time,” Lowley said.

