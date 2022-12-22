Couple stuck at YVR after three failed attempts to fly out (PHOTOS)

YVR is struggling to operate amidst unusually cold temperatures following a dump of snow in Vancouver. Among the stranded at the airport, a couple, Olivia McGloin and her partner, Greg, told Daily Hive that they’re beyond frustrated with their experience that threatens to ruin Christmas.

They’ve failed to leave Vancouver three times now and are desperate to get to Ireland for the holidays and for a sister’s wedding.

The pair were originally booked on an Air Canada flight leaving Vancouver to San Francisco on December 18. The plan was to go to San Francisco for a couple of days, then fly to Dublin. After living in Vancouver for seven years, this was going to be Olivia’s first Christmas home in a long time.

“The flight kept being pushed and subsequently cancelled,” said Olivia.

So, they transferred to a United Airlines flight instead. Their options were limited; they couldn’t change their flight for free from San Francisco to Dublin because it was booked separately from their first flight.

“We were all on the plane, but it took over an hour to leave the gate to get de-iced,” said Olivia. “As it was on the runway, the bathroom (smoke detector) was going off, so we had to go back to the gate for maintenance.”

“It was looked at and resolved, and we left the gate again to get de-iced. This happened three times, as every time we left the gate, the sensor would come back on.”

“The final time this happened, they decided to cancel the flight.”

They had to clear customs, spend hours finding their bags, and leave the airport. They were rebooked to fly from Vancouver to Seattle, but that was cancelled too because of limited de-icing resources at YVR, said Olivia.

The couple lives in Vancouver, so they’ve been able to go home at night, but they’ve only managed to grab a few hours of sleep.

Now, their only option is to fly out on Christmas Day for $3,500 each.

“Air Canada agents have done all they can when discussing our situation in person, but we were unable to make contact with them over the phone as the lines were engaged. Staff in the airport are trying their best, but everything seems to be out of their control,” said Greg.

“The real issue is the planning and how the airport has been run over the last few days,” he said.

“Since we couldn’t make our two-day trip to San Francisco and two nights in Dublin with all hotels and activities non-refundable, our next goal is to make it back to Ireland in time for my sister’s wedding on December 28, which we’re skeptical of, given the backlog.”

“We have many friends driving to Seattle in the next two days to fly from there as getting out of Vancouver by air is near to impossible,” said Greg.

On Wednesday, December 21, YVR announced it would limit international arrivals and instead prioritize departures to clear up congestion on the runways.

Olivia and Greg aren’t the only YVR passengers who have had unlucky experiences this week. Earlier, a passenger reported being stuck waiting to deplane for 11 hours.

In its latest operational update, YVR said departing flights were increasing. “Travellers should continue to expect delays; however, we are pleased to see more people starting to get safely on their way,” they said.