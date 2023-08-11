Ontario's cottage country vs. BC's Gulf Island cabins: Which is better?

It’s summertime in Canada and one of the best ways to spend a sunny weekend is at a cabin or a cottage — the language may change depending on where you are in the country.

As a Toronto-to-Vancouver transplant, one of the things I missed most about home was cottage weekends with friends. That is until I discovered all the cabins for rent on the Gulf Islands.

If you haven’t heard of the Gulf Islands, now you have (thank me later), and if you’re not smitten with the joys of Ontario cottage country, let me enlighten you.

Setting the scene

Ontario cottages tend to be lakefront and surrounded by rolling hills of mostly deciduous trees (gorgeous in the fall). The lakes are warm, and Ontario summers tend to be hot and humid — great for swimming, boating, and other water activities. But the best part? Hearing a loon call while the water is still at sunset.

The Gulf Islands are small landmasses between Vancouver Island and the Mainland. Cabins can be in the middle of the island with mountain views, or right on the water of the salty Georgia Strait with docks that rise and fall with the tides. Expect to see seals, otters, eagles, and starfish.

Winner: We’re going to have to pick Gulf Islands for this — we just can’t argue with those epic mountain views.

The journey there

Getting to the Gulf Islands involves a ride on the ferry. You’ll have to fork over some dough to bring your car, or you could bike on if you’re feeling adventurous. The ferry offers a welcome break and time to relax en route, but if weather or mechanical issues cancel your sailing it turns into a real headache.

Ontario cottage escapes are typically two to four hours away on the highway. In non-peak times, it’s dead simple; but on a summer weekend, be prepared to sit in gridlock as your trip time doubles.

Winner: We’ll have to say Ontario. Despite the summer traffic jams, being able to hop in a car and get there without booking a ferry reservation seems simpler. It’s also easier to access grocery stores or come back at the last minute if your plans change.

Activities

Cottage life is really centred around the lake. Think waterskiing, paddling, fishing, you name it. You can also head into one of the charming towns in Muskoka or the Kawarthas for ice cream, take a scenic cruise on a historic steamship, or hit the trails in a popular provincial park such as Algonquin.

Each Gulf Island has a different feel, but on each, there are publicly accessible beaches, hiking trails through rainforests, and some charming local businesses such as cideries, lavender farms, and even a goat cheese farm.

Winner: We’re going to pick Gulf Islands for this because you can really get out of the cabin and explore a variety of things on a small island.

All-season enjoyment

Much of Ontario gets blanketed in several feet of snow for the winter, and it turns into paradise for those who love snowmobiling and ice fishing. Mother Nature also doles out numerous days where the sun shines over the frigid landscape, making the snow sparkle.

Over in BC, one of the pros of the Gulf Islands is that they’re temperate even in winter. You’ll get the moodiest of Pacific Northwest vibes as mist hangs over coniferous trees and clouds cover and uncover the mountaintops.

Winner: This one depends on your preference. Cold with sun or mild and wetter? This one’s a tie.

Price

A July weekend at a waterfront Muskoka cottage rented via Airbnb will set you back a minimum of $500 per night, with some luxury properties going as high as $2,000 a night in popular areas such as Huntsville and Port Carling. Those who splurge are rewarded though — hot tubs on wooden decks, numerous water toys, and up to eight bedrooms for the whole gang are common.

Over on the Gulf Islands, non-waterfront properties can go for as little as $250 a night even in peak season, but to get something with an epic view or on the water, be prepared to shell out $700 to $1,200 per night.

Winner: The Gulf Islands win here, being slightly cheaper to rent than recreational properties in popular Ontario locations.

Results

Based on our criteria, the Gulf Islands have come out ahead. But make sure to book in advance and reserve your ferry — because those who wait ’til the last minute will have slim pickings.

Would you travel to enjoy these cottage/cabin meccas in Canada? Did we miss any key items you love? Let us know in the comments.