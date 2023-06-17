A TikToker is showing everyone that a Friday night at Costco just might be more fun than going to a bar and people are finding it relatable.

In a video with over four million views, LA-based digital creator Daniel Bennett, 27, explains that he and his roommates didn’t feel like going out on a Friday night, so they’re going to Costco instead.

“It’s Friday night, and our entire apartment wanted to stay in,” Bennett says. “We’re like, ‘We’re not going out tonight; there’s no way we’re going out.’ So one of our roommates suggested that we just go to Costco and walk around. We don’t need anything, but we’re just going to go.”

He holds up a plastic cup with wine and says, “So now we’re pregaming [before going to] Costco.”

The following clip shows Bennett walking towards a Costco, and a friend can be overheard saying, “F**ck, why am I so excited?”

“We’ve arrived,” says Bennett. “Happiest place on Earth.”

Watch the clip below:

As they continue browsing the aisles, Bennett asks viewers, “I mean do you think I need six pounds of meat? It’s a good deal.”

However, he warns viewers against going to Costco without a shopping list, especially after two glasses of wine.

At the end of the video, Bennett asks, “So the question is how much do you think we would’ve spent at a bar this Friday night? Like $100 each, right? How much did you spend?”

His friend says that he spent $99.63.

Bennett says, “I spent $85.”

Judging by the comments, viewers were amused by this Friday night activity and many certainly approve.

One even recommends Costco as a first-date spot.

Another suggested spending a Friday night at IKEA.

However, one viewer expressed disappointment that Bennett didn’t post a haul video.