This Costco membership deal offers nearly $200 in perks

If you’ve been considering getting a Costco membership, Groupon is offering a limited-time deal that’s almost too good to pass up.

Groupon’s Costco membership package is priced at $60 and includes $185 in added perks.

According to Groupon, the deal includes a one-year Costco Gold Star membership and an extra card for a family member over 18 years of age living at the same address. A regular Gold Star membership is $60 if you purchase via Costco.

This Groupon deal gives you a bang for your buck because it comes with a $45 digital Costco Shop Card, $40 off an order of $250 or more, before shopping and taxes (expires October 31, 2023).

The deal also offers a promo code to receive a $100 digital shopping card if you purchase a vacation of $2,500 or more via Costco Travel.

The Groupon offer is only valid for new members whose memberships expired before March 31, 2023. It cannot be used for the renewal of an existing membership.

According to the fine print, the $45 digital Costco Shop Card is not accepted at Costco gas stations, car washes, or food courts.

The $40 off the $250 perk cannot be used on new memberships, membership renewals, or gifting of memberships. Be sure to read the fine print because there are also expiry dates on the promo codes.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on this Costco membership deal, it must be purchased on Groupon by August 20, 2023.