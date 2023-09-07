Groceries that are actually worth buying at Costco for smaller households

Costco has seemed to stay in shoppers’ good graces, even amid the cost of living crisis.

Its peers, on the other hand, have been in the hot seat for months amid soaring food prices.

Earlier this year, the CEOs of Loblaws, Frescho, Food Basics, Sobeys, and Metro defended high food prices, angering many Canadians.

In contrast, two recent reports that revealed Canada’s most trusted brands for 2023 across various industries named Costco the most trusted grocery chain in the country.

But is the big-box store known for selling items in bulk really worth the membership?

In July, we compared grocery prices at Costco to Loblaws and concluded that you can get more for less at Costco, which is perfect for people who need to feed a big family.

But what about dinner for one or two people?

We spoke with a shopping expert to get the low down on what products are worth buying at Costco, depending on the size of the household.

Shopping at Costco? Come with a plan

Mo, who goes by Mr. CBB, founded the personal finance site Canadian Budget Binder. He publishes guides on money-oriented topics like real estate, budgeting, and grocery savings.

Mo shops for a household of three people: two adults and one child. He compares shopping at Costco to going to a casino.

“If you don’t go with a set budget, it’s easy to get caught up in the sensory explosion upon entering the store,” he told Daily Hive over email.

He says his family was initially skeptical about the big-box store but wanted to try it and bought a basic membership.

Years later, they’re executive members, but he’s not giving the store all gold stars.

“Not all prices at Costco are the best deals in town,” he said. “With all products at Costco, it’s always important to compare prices outside of the store before committing to a purchase.”

What’s worth buying at Costco for a one to two-person household

Baked goods like bread

Mo says baked items can easily be frozen, so even in bulk, they won’t go to waste in a smaller household.

“For customers who don’t bake at home, they often come at a good price,” he said.

A pack of three loaves of Dempster’s whole wheat bread usually costs around $7.50, which is a steal compared to other stores.

Cheese and cured meats

For those who love hosting dinners and usually have charcuterie boards as a staple on their menu, Mo says Costco has some of the best prices for cured meat and cheese.

Instant coffee

A big container of over 400 grams of Nescafé instant coffee is more worth it for caffeine addicts than 100-gram jars that go for up to $8.50 at stores like Loblaws.

Nuts

“We eat lots of nuts, and the prices at Costco are the best around,” said Mo. “No grocery store has ever compared in price, so I know it’s a deal.”

Paper towels and toilet paper

It may not be a pantry staple, but toilet paper is necessary for all homes. Mo has rave reviews for Kirkland brand paper towels and toilet paper.

“We find it’s the best price and quality for our money,” he said.

Other non-grocery items

Other products Mo says are worth buying at Costco that aren’t groceries include bleach, kitty litter, trash bags, books, seasonal items, and last, but certainly not least, gas.

What’s not worth buying at Costco for a one to two-person household

Fruits and vegetables

Costco usually sells fruits and veggies in bulk, so Mo advises against buying produce unless your household can finish them before they go bad.

“Fruit and vegetables are in bulk, and often we can’t finish them fast enough,” he said.

Dairy

Dairy products like milk and yogurt also usually sell in bulk at Costco, so be cautious buying them there unless you can finish before they go sour.

Meat

Unless you’re feeding a village, Costco might not be your go-to place to buy meat. However, you can freeze the bulk packs of ground beef; just don’t forget to use it.

Other things to consider for smaller households

Mo says Costco’s online and in-store prices are different.

“If shoppers purchase online, they will pay more, plus delivery charges,” he said.

Additionally, not every city has branches of the big-box store, and it usually takes a bit of a drive to get to one.

“Not everyone drives or is willing to drive to save money,” he said. “Factor in the cost of petrol, even if splitting it with a few people, and it might not be worth it.”

What do you think is worth buying at Costco?