Here are the best early Boxing Day deals at Costco Canada

Dec 20 2022, 10:18 pm
The season of savings is far from over!

If you’re looking to get amazing deals on last-minute Christmas gifts, Costco Canada has you covered.

The big box retailer has plenty of early Boxing Day deals that last through January 1.

You can save big on everything from electronics to cookware and even snow tires.

Here are some of the best sales you can find at Costco right now.

LG gram 16-inch Intel Evo Laptop

Save $450 on this laptop if you order before January 1, 2023.

Apple iPad 9th generation

Save $60 on this ninth-generation iPad if you order before January 1, 2023.

5-in-1 Wireless Charger

Get $30 off this handy five-in-one wireless charger if you order before January 1, 2023.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker Bundle

Save $50 on this Keurig coffee maker bundle on orders placed before January 1, 2023.

HP Envy Photo All-In-One Printer

Get $50 off this all-in-one printer if you order before January 1, 2023.

Set of four Michelin tires

Save $130 on a full set of tires. Offer expires on December 31.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized Cookware Set

Save $70 on this 12-piece cookware set if you order before January 1, 2023.

