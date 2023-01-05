The Correctional Service of Canada is hiring for many well-paying jobs across the country, with positions available in every province.

If you’re looking for a new career to kick off 2023, there are over 30 professions to choose from, with some requiring more experience than others.

The top jobs offered by the Correctional Service of Canada right now include correctional officers, nurses, and psychologists. It’s even looking for plumbers.

The Correctional Service of Canada employs over 19,000 people nationally.

Most of the positions are offered at highly competitive wages, with some paying over $100,000 a year.

Intermediate roles pay between $66,974 and $84,045. You also don’t need much experience to become a correctional officer in Canada.

Application requirements include a high school diploma and Level C First Aid Training with an AED certificate. Applying to be a plumber through the Correctional Service of Canada requires more experience than applying to be a correctional officer.

Other positions include nurses, making up to $92,653 per year, with a yearly education allowance as a perk, as well as psychologists, food distribution helpers, and social workers.

Counsellors are also being hired.

There’s also a call out to retirees looking for casual employment.

Click here for a complete list of the roles being offered.