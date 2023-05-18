Parties AND a Hawaii vacation planned for Canada's newest multimillionaire

A lottery winner in Alberta says she has a couple of parties AND a trip to Hawaii on the cards with her newfound windfall.

Cornelia Cayanan told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that she initially thought she had won $5,000 and was “very excited about winning that much.”

“Then another patron said it was $500,000, then $5,000,000 – I couldn’t believe it!” she added.

Cayanan said her siblings were in the parking lot waiting for her to exit the store.

“I kept trying to get their attention, but they couldn’t see me,” she said. “I made my way to them and said: ‘We have no more problems!’”

The Beaumont local said this big win has come at an excellent time for her and her family.

“My daughter is getting married this year,” she began. “And I have a milestone birthday this year, so we have a couple of big parties coming up!”

The winner also plans to share her win with her family and take a family vacation.

“I asked my grandkids where they would like to go,” she said. “They said Hawaii, so we’re going to Hawaii!”

Cayanan purchased her Lotto 6/49 ticket at the A-One Lottery Centre located inside the Real Canadian Superstore at 4821 Calgary Trail South in Edmonton.

She won the game’s Classic Jackpot by matching all six numbers drawn – 4, 8, 21, 38, 46 and 49.