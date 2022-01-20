Rookie cop helps mom give birth in hospital parking lot

Talk about a special delivery. A rookie Chilliwack RCMP officer helped deliver a baby in a hospital parking lot on Monday.

Constable Sise Odaa, a six-month rookie with the RCMP, was at Chilliwack General Hospital for an unrelated call when she heard yelling and screaming and calls for help coming from the parking lot.

According to a release, she rushed outside to investigate and quickly discovered a woman in labour in the parking lot.

She arrived just in time to assist grandma in making a very special delivery and cradled the newborn as the baby was being delivered.

It was an amazing experience to be part of, said Constable Sise Odaa. I joined the RCMP to help people and am so happy that I was able to help in this very special way.

Mom and baby are fine and healthy. Sahara Acacia Den Ouden weighed in at 5 lb 6 ounces.