CanadaHumour & WeirdCanada

Can you figure it out? The internet has failed to decipher this confusing caption

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jan 13 2023, 9:29 pm
Can you figure it out? The internet has failed to decipher this confusing caption
@thisis_bex/TikTok | @ranjodhd/Twitter

A confusing caption has left the internet so stumped, hundreds of sharp minds have thrown in the towel when it comes to deciphering it.

Twitter user Ranjodh Singh Dhaliwal posted a screenshot from a TikTok video, saying he was “haunted” by it every day, at least once.

It’s an unassuming image of a woman in a black tank top posing with her phone in the mirror, but it’s the caption overlaid across it that makes it a mystery and a viral concept.

“Imagine how good your life would be if you had a 26yo nursing assistant by your side, now replace S with N,” the caption reads.

So… “Imagine how good your life would be if you had a 26yo nurning annintant by your nide”? That makes no sense. What are we getting wrong?

confusing caption

Projac

The original TikTok was posted by a person with the username @thisis_bex but has since been deleted. It’s been reposted by several “irritated” TikTokers who cannot figure out what the hell the woman meant.

@giafromthe90s #stitch with @thisis_bex ♬ original sound – Gia Day

Those responding to Dhaliwal’s tweet don’t have an answer, but their theories and comments are hilarious regardless.

Dhaliwal has given up, and so have many others. Understandably so.

Do you understand what @thisis_bex’s confusing caption meant? Let us know in the comments.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ Canada
+ Humour & Weird
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.