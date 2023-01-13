Can you figure it out? The internet has failed to decipher this confusing caption
A confusing caption has left the internet so stumped, hundreds of sharp minds have thrown in the towel when it comes to deciphering it.
Twitter user Ranjodh Singh Dhaliwal posted a screenshot from a TikTok video, saying he was “haunted” by it every day, at least once.
It’s an unassuming image of a woman in a black tank top posing with her phone in the mirror, but it’s the caption overlaid across it that makes it a mystery and a viral concept.
“Imagine how good your life would be if you had a 26yo nursing assistant by your side, now replace S with N,” the caption reads.
Every day, at least once I am haunted by this. pic.twitter.com/d9ioMksqVm
— Ranjodh Singh Dhaliwal @[email protected] (@ranjodhd) January 11, 2023
So… “Imagine how good your life would be if you had a 26yo nurning annintant by your nide”? That makes no sense. What are we getting wrong?
- You might also like:
- Eagle-eyed? Only 40% of people can spot the hidden number in this optical illusion
- What do you see? Another mystifying optical illusions divides the internet
- Can you spot the second tiger in this viral brain teaser?
The original TikTok was posted by a person with the username @thisis_bex but has since been deleted. It’s been reposted by several “irritated” TikTokers who cannot figure out what the hell the woman meant.
@giafromthe90s #stitch with @thisis_bex ♬ original sound – Gia Day
Those responding to Dhaliwal’s tweet don’t have an answer, but their theories and comments are hilarious regardless.
“Imagise how good your life would be if you had a 26vo surninsg annintadt by your nide, sow replace N with S”
What do I win?
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) January 12, 2023
We need funding for a conference about this post
— Steven Underwood (@blaqueword) January 12, 2023
I think it’s like replace South with North. Like turn your whole perspective around. Now be someone’s nursing assistant because you’ve realized how great it will make their life
— Rory Solomon (@rorys) January 12, 2023
A Nursing Assistant is a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant). If you replace the N with S you get CSA, which is Community Supported Agriculture. Imagine that by your side. Imagine 😎
— Monty Bluevic (@MBluevic) January 12, 2023
I read somewhere in this thread that she assumed the people would answer “So good”
So replace the “S” in “So” with “N”
No good
— Khaled (@helloimkhaled) January 13, 2023
Dhaliwal has given up, and so have many others. Understandably so.
This, for me, remain the biggest unsolved intellectual question of our era.
— Ranjodh Singh Dhaliwal @[email protected] (@ranjodhd) January 11, 2023
Thin in a ntupid wante of time.
— Raheem Hosseini (@raheemfh) January 13, 2023
I don’t like how this makes my brain feel
— Its Me Dorito (@Its_Mr_Dorito) January 12, 2023
Do you understand what @thisis_bex’s confusing caption meant? Let us know in the comments.