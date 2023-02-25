A famous firecracker comedian was spotted in Whistler, BC this weekend celebrating their birthday with a nearly-naked ski run.

Chelsea Handler posted a video on her social media of her annual clothing-optional birthday ski trip. The multi-hyphenate star is loved for her stand-up, her quick wit as a host, and her best-selling books.

In the video, you can see Handler wearing a bandeau bra top with American and Canadian flags, plus black bikini bottoms. She is absolutely beaming and glowing as she glides down the slopes.

In a photo shared to Twitter, you can see Handler prepping for the video shoot sitting on a snowmobile. According to Instagram posts, Handler was also at Steeps Grill on Whistler Blackcomb with friends and family.

Last year, Handler took a ski trip for her 47th birthday Friday wearing eye-catching pasties. At the time, she was dating fellow comedian Jo Koy. The couple broke up the following summer.

Now, Handler is busy celebrating herself, shutting down haters, promoting her Netflix special Revolution, and she’s about to embark on a tour in the US.

Are you inspired to celebrate your birthday like Chelsea Handler?