A famous firecracker comedian was spotted in Whistler, BC this weekend celebrating their birthday with a nearly-naked ski run.

Chelsea Handler posted a video on her social media of her annual clothing-optional birthday ski trip. The multi-hyphenate star is loved for her stand-up, her quick wit as a host, and her best-selling books.

In the video, you can see Handler wearing a bandeau bra top with American and Canadian flags, plus black bikini bottoms. She is absolutely beaming and glowing as she glides down the slopes.

In a photo shared to Twitter, you can see Handler prepping for the video shoot sitting on a snowmobile. According to Instagram posts, Handler was also at Steeps Grill on Whistler Blackcomb with friends and family.

Last year, Handler took a ski trip for her  47th birthday Friday wearing eye-catching pasties. At the time, she was dating fellow comedian Jo Koy. The couple broke up the following summer.

Now, Handler is busy celebrating herself,¬†shutting down haters, promoting her Netflix special Revolution, and she’s about to embark on a tour in the US.

