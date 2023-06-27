Tourist who carved fiancée's name into Colosseum wall could face fine, jail time

Italians are shocked and disappointed after a man was caught on film carving his and his fiancée’s name into the walls of the historic Colosseum.

On Monday, the country’s minister of culture, Gennaro Sanguiliano, tweeted about the incident.

Attached is a video showing a blonde woman with a tall man smiling while desecrating the wall of one of the world’s most recognizable wonders.

“I consider it very serious, unworthy, and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, the Colosseum, to engrave the name of his fiancée,” wrote Sanguiliano, not mincing his words. “I hope whoever did this will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws.”

The words “Ivan+Haley 23” were carved into the wall using keys, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

With the culture minister calling on the public to identify the man in a printed blue shirt, the culprit could face a hefty fine of up to €15,000 (C$21,663) or even jail time, reported ANSA.

That said, Italians and history buffs want even harsher punishment for the person.

“Fine him $25,000 or 5 years in jail for defacing a national historical treasure,” one commenter said. “[That] will take that smile off his face.”

“If you do this, you should also be forced to fight five lions in the Colosseum,” wrote another.

Daily Hive has contacted the Italian Ministry of Tourism for a statement and will update this post when it responds.