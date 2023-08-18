"I feel so lucky": Soon-to-be dad wins six-figure lottery prize

Cole Moulton’s journey into parenthood is going to get a bit easier thanks to his recent six-figure lottery win.

The 20-year-old Ontario resident has been playing the lottery since he was 18.

He was coming back from an evening at the casino with his girlfriend when they decided to stop and get some snacks. He also bought some Instant Reel Cash lottery tickets.

Moulton joked that the tickets “were just staring at [him].”

“How could I not pick one up?” he said in a statement.

When he played the ticket, he was shocked to discover he had hit won the $500,000 prize.

Moulton was in disbelief and asked his girlfriend to double-check the ticket.

“I didn’t want to get too excited before confirming the win was real,” he said. “To our surprise, it was!”

He added that he “cried tears of joy” when the reality of his win hit him.

Moulton says that with the money, he’s going to go back to school and start his own business. He also plans on getting a new car for himself and a truck for his girlfriend.

“It’s a blessing to know that I’ll now be able to take care of my girlfriend and our child, as we are expecting,” he said.

“This could not have happened at a better time, and I feel so lucky.”