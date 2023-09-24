History made at Coldplay show as three First Nations shared land acknowledgement at BC Place (VIDEO)

Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations have taken the stage to welcome a band and open a concert at BC Place.

Coldplay opened its shows in Vancouver with an Indigenous land acknowledgment, which had some fans feeling emotional before the band hit the stage.

Three young people who are part of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations took to the BC Place stage to give a land acknowledgement Friday night and welcomed the British rock band for its first and only Canadian stop for their Music of the Spheres world tour.

According to BC Place, this was the first time the three nationals came together to share a land acknowledgement together and open a concert at the stadium.

The three First Nations also opened the Coldplay concert for its second show in Vancouver on Saturday.

This milestone comes just one week ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

Clips of the land acknowledgement have been shared online, and many have commented emotional thanks to the band; some admitted the gesture made them tear up, and others have said this opening made them feel seen.

In a press release over the weekend, BC Place said both Coldplay shows were sold out “with an expected attendance of over 40,000.”