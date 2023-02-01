"Record-breaking cold temperatures" and "dangerous wind chill" in store for Canada this month

Wintertime is about to get truly cold, folks.

The Weather Network’s February forecast is out and it looks like Canada is in for a super chilly winter.

Canada, overall, saw a relatively mild January in terms of cold weather, but now, it seems the weather gods are about to let us have it.

Buy yourself a good pair of warm gloves; record-breaking cold temperatures are coming this week and they won’t go away any time soon.

“Frigid Arctic air will spread from the Prairies to Ontario, Quebec and across Atlantic Canada late this week and into the start of the weekend,” The Weather Network reported. “Numerous record-cold temperatures will be broken along with a dangerous wind chill.”

Central and Western Canada were among the few regions where winter showed up in its full form as early as December. For the rest of us, it was fashionably late (if you consider global warming fashionable, I guess) and actually began picking up in the final week of January.

The first week of February will basically turn central, eastern, and northern Canada into a fridge. With the exception of northern Canada, above-normal temperatures will follow across the nation in the second week.