"Record-breaking cold temperatures" and "dangerous wind chill" in store for Canada this month

Wintertime is about to get truly cold, folks.
The Weather Network’s February forecast is out and it looks like Canada is in for a super chilly winter.
Canada, overall, saw a relatively mild January in terms of cold weather, but now, it seems the weather gods are about to let us have it.
Buy yourself a good pair of warm gloves; record-breaking cold temperatures are coming this week and they won’t go away any time soon.
“Frigid Arctic air will spread from the Prairies to Ontario, Quebec and across Atlantic Canada late this week and into the start of the weekend,” The Weather Network reported. “Numerous record-cold temperatures will be broken along with a dangerous wind chill.”
Central and Western Canada were among the few regions where winter showed up in its full form as early as December. For the rest of us, it was fashionably late (if you consider global warming fashionable, I guess) and actually began picking up in the final week of January.
The first week of February will basically turn central, eastern, and northern Canada into a fridge. With the exception of northern Canada, above-normal temperatures will follow across the nation in the second week.
You will very likely get an extension on your winter wonderland vibes, still. The Weather Network reminded people that it’s possible to have “high-impact winter weather” even with above-normal temps.
Mid-to-late February will swing Western Canada back into near-normal or colder-than-usual temperatures. Above-normal temperatures will take over the Great Lakes to Atlantic Canada, and “quick shots of cold weather” will keep you on your toes for a while.
That said, this effect will not last too long.
“We also expect an active storm track from the Great Lakes to Atlantic Canada, with messy systems that will bring snow, ice and even rain at times to the region,” The Weather Network said.
In the last week of February, you could anticipate colder weather, but since it’s still far away, we can’t be certain just yet.
This season in Canada always brings with it the threat of hypothermia and frostbite.
Read our handy-dandy guide on ways to recognize symptoms of both conditions early.