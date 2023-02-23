It's so cold in parts of Canada that -37°C doesn't even crack the top 10 coldest spots 

February in Canada can be chilly, and parts of the country have been blasted with especially cruel and cold temperatures this week.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, the top 10 coldest places in Canada on Thursday, February 23, 2023, were all colder than -37°C.

The coldest place in the country today is Deadmen Valley, Northwest Territories, with a brutal -41ºC. Second place goes to Rea Point, Nunavut, at -40°C, followed by Wekweeti and Whati in the Northwest Territories, both at -39°C. Factor in the wind chill for Whati and it’s a mind-numbing -49°C. Yikes!

When it comes to the coldest place in the whole world, only one spot has Deadmen Valley beat — Antarctica. Those must be some cold penguins!

Extreme cold warnings are currently in place for ALL of Alberta and Saskatchewan and parts of BC, Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut and Manitoba, with Environment and Climate Change Canada warning that “extremely cold wind chill values near minus 40” will continue into this weekend.

The full list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.